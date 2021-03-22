5 Things To Know On Monday, March 22, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Florida residents 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Anyone 50 years old and older, regardless of occupation, can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

This coincides with a Publix appointment booking window, as the online portal will open at 7 a.m. to book appointments for the Moderna vaccine.

DeSantis has said he plans to make the vaccine available to all adults before May 1 in accordance with Biden's directive to governors.

2. Another vaccine heading into the mix? Results on AstraZeneca come in:

The U.S. study found the shot was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID and 100% effective in stopping severe disease and hospitalization.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine became the subject of controversy earlier in the month when a number of European countries including Norway, France and Denmark decided to temporarily suspend its rollout due to reports of blood clotting in patients post inoculation.

An emergency investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came to the conclusion last Thursday that the vaccine is "safe and effective" in preventing coronavirus and "not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events, or blood clots."

3. Miami Beach imposes curfew to curtail spring break crowds

Miami Beach officials are extending an emergency 8 p.m. curfew for at least another week, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets.

Bridges leading into the city were also closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., NBC affiliate WTVJ reported. Police were only allowing residents, hotel guests or employees of Miami Beach businesses to cross.

Police used pepper balls to disperse the crowd once curfew took effect, WPLG reported, leading to a brief stampede.

4. This is why they call it March Madness:

Oral Roberts became just the second No. 15 seed to advance to the round of 16 by stunning No. 7 seed Florida 81-78.

Oral Roberts beat No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round.

Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16.

AJ Mast/AP Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson, left, grabs a rebound in front of Florida forward Colin Castleton during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

5. Speaking of underdogs: Honda Classic has surprising winner

Matt Jones (not the one who's a receiver for the Jaguars) is the 2021 winner of the Honda Classic.

Australia's Matt Jones, who punched his ticket to the Masters by notching his first PGA Tour win in seven years.

Jones had a pretty solid weekend, tying a Champion course record with a 9-under 61 on the first day of competition at PGA National.

Today's Forecast

Cool nights, warm days ahead:

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

On This Day In History

On March 22, 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification. The Equal Rights Amendment ultimately failed to achieve ratification by the a requisite 38, or three-fourths, of the states.



