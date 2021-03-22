Aces, divots and eagles from final day of 2021 Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Matt Jones is the 2021 winner of the Honda Classic.

PHIL COALE/AP Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Matt Jones attempts to elude Baltimore Ravens defenders, including Will Demps, during the second quarter, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.

No, not that Matt Jones (although that would be something). We're talking about Australia's Matt Jones, who punched his ticket to the Masters by notching his first PGA Tour win in seven years.

Never heard of him? That's OK. We hadn't either.

Jones had a pretty solid weekend, tying a Champion course record with a 9-under 61 on the first day of competition at PGA National.

His 5-shot lead on runner-up Brandon Hagy matched the tournament record.

Matt Jones wins Honda Classic

The 40-year-old Australian resident had not won a tour event since the 2014 Houston Open.

Here's what he had to say to ESPN 106.3 FM after winning the trophy.

1 on 1 with Honda Classic champion Matt Jones

Many of the South Florida golfers we've come to expect at the tournament either dropped out because of injury or testing positive for COVID-19, or they were never really in contention.

WPTV reporter Jon Shainman took a look back at this year's Honda Classic, which was unlike any other.

2021 Honda Classic unlike any other

Of course, WPTV was there all week long, and Sunday was no exception. Here's a look at some of the sights and sounds from the final day of the Honda Classic.

Sights and sounds from closing day of 2021 Honda Classic

Hopefully, you enjoyed watching the Honda Classic as much as we enjoyed sharing the best moments with you. Until next year, all you Ty Webbs out there.