Oral Roberts stuns Florida in NCAA tournament, bound for Sweet 16

Golden Eagles end Gators' season, become just second No. 15 seed to advance to round of 16
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AJ Mast/AP
Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson, left, grabs a rebound in front of Florida forward Colin Castleton during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Kareem Thompson grabs rebound over Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton in 2021 NCAA tournament
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 22:21:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Oral Roberts became just the second No. 15 seed to advance to the round of 16 by stunning No. 7 seed Florida 81-78.

Kevin Obanor and Max Abams carried the Golden Eagles to their second straight upset of the NCAA tournament.

Oral Roberts beat No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round.

Obanor scored 28 points and Abmas finished with 26 as the Golden Eagles overcame an 11-point deficit.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles forward Kevin Obanor shoots over Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton in 2021 NCAA tournament
Oral Roberts forward Kevin Obanor shoots over Florida forward Colin Castleton during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Oral Roberts joins Florida Gulf Coast as the only No. 15 seeds to reach the round of 16.

The Golden Eagles play No. 3 seed Arkansas next.

