5 Things To Know on Monday, June 27, 2022

1. State court hearing lawsuit against Florida 15-week abortion ban

A state court is being asked to block a new Florida law which bans most abortions after 15 weeks just days after a conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority overturned a landmark case that had provided constitutional protections for women seeking abortions for almost 50 years.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health providers on Monday are asking a Florida judge in Tallahassee to stop the new law from taking effect on Friday.

The civil rights groups and abortion providers argue that an amendment in the Florida constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy, which includes the right to abortion.

2. President Biden signs gun safety bill following mass shootings

President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill on Saturday that passed through Congress this week following a growing number of mass shootings.

The bill passed by a 234-193 margin with 14 Republicans joining all 220 Democrats in passage.

The Senate approved the bill late Thursday by a 65-34 margin. While the bill had the support of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 14 other GOP members, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy encouraged House Republicans to vote against it.

3. 3 areas in the tropics to watch for development

A tropical wave over the open Atlantic now has 90% chance of development in the next 5 days and 70% over the next two days. A tropical depression may form by the middle of the week.

It's expected to race west towards the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean. No direct U.S. impact is expected right now, but we'll be on the lookout for changes.

Another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic and a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico have low formation chances with just 20% over five days.

4. Brian Laundrie's suicide letter says he ended Gabby Petito's life

The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie released the contents of a suicide letter Friday. In the letter, Laundrie claimed responsibility for the death of Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 and her body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton on Sept. 19. Petito's remains were found in Wyoming at the Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Laundrie was then sought by police and his body was found on Oct. 20.

A judge is currently deciding if a lawsuit filed by the parents of Petito against the parents of Laundrie will move forward.

5. Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for third time

The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon.

Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL's first three-peat champion since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.

Phelan Ebenhack/AP Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

