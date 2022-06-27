3 areas in the tropics to watch for development

The tropics are beginning to heat up with three systems to keep an eye on.

A tropical wave over the open Atlantic now has 90% chance of development in the next 5 days and 70% over the next two days. A tropical depression may form by the middle of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

It's expected to race west towards the Lesser Antilles and Caribbean. No direct U.S. impact is expected right now, but we'll be on the lookout for changes.

Usually we don’t start looking for tropical development this far out in the Atlantic until August and September when conditions become more favorable. That’s also when it’s more common to see tropical waves roll off the coast of Africa every 3-5 days.

Development during June and July is typically a bit closer to home in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean.

Another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic and a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico have low formation chances with just 20% over five days.

The next name up on the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane List is Bonnie.