5 Things To Know on Monday, July 18, 2022

1. Opening statements set to begin in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial

After months of delays and vetting to find an unbiased jury, opening statements are expected to begin Monday morning in the sentencing trial of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

A jury of seven men and five women will be tasked with determining whether the 23-year-old gunman lives or dies for his crime.

Defense attorneys will try to convince at least one juror as to why Cruz's life should be spared. For Cruz to receive a death sentence, the decision must be unanimous.

2. Monkeypox concerns grow as cases increase in South Florida

There are more than 1,800 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., 154 of which are in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is reporting six cases of monkeypox, but there are 103 cases in neighboring Broward County.

Dr. Sheetal Sharma is a physician with CAN Community Health. He said monkeypox is spreading at faster rates through gay, bisexual men and women who have sex with men who have sex with other men.

3. Why 10 million people still don't have their tax refund

As of July 1st, the IRS says it had a backlog of 10 million unprocessed paper returns this year. Tax experts say paper returns add a few weeks to the process in a normal year, but not the four, five, or even six-month delays some people are seeing now.

Mark Steber, Chief Information Officer for the tax prep firm Jackson Hewitt, told us, "the IRS is facing the same challenges that many companies are. People can't go to work or choose not to go to work."

Steber says the best way to avoid these long delays is to file electronically. He says if it's been more than four weeks, check the tool on www.IRS.gov called "Where's my Refund?"

4. Kids get in free to Palm Beach Zoo in July

Palm Beach Zoo is a great option on a hot and humid day, along with the winding shaded pathways there is the splash pad.

For every full-priced adult admission in July, up to two children ages 3 to 12 receive complimentary admission to Palm Beach Zoo. Children age 2 and younger are always free.

NOTE: Do not buy children's tickets in advance they will be let in at the door.

5. House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim

The House has voted to restore abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, 219-210.

The House also passed a second bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion, 223-205.

But the House bills approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate.

Today's Forecast

Drier air filters in tomorrow with Saharan dust

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Monday, July 18, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

The great fire of Rome breaks out and destroys much of the city beginning on July 18 in the year 64.

Despite the well-known stories, there is no evidence that the Roman emperor, Nero, either started the fire or played the fiddle while it burned.

