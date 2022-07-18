Kids get in free to Palm Beach Zoo in July

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday is National Get Out of the House Day and there are several freebies parents and caregivers should know.

Palm Beach Zoo is a great option on a hot and humid day, along with the winding shaded pathways there is the splash pad.

For every full-priced adult admission in July, up to two children ages 3 to 12 receive complimentary admission to Palm Beach Zoo. Children age 2 and younger are always free.

NOTE: Do not buy children's tickets in advance they will be let in at the door.

Brightline has their Summer Passport through Labor Day Weekend kids riding the train will get an activity bag and free admission to Palm Beach Zoo, Museum of Discovery + Science, and Miami Children's Museum, and Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

Summer SMART fares, starting at $10 for adults and $5 fares for kids 12 and under.