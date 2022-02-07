5 Things To Know On Monday, February 7, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. South Florida Publix customer shoots another after argument in checkout line

An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting.

The argument between two men started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables, known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami.

Police say Osmel Lugo-Gutierrez shot the other man in the arguement. The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody, according to the Miami Herald.

Publix customer shoots another after argument in checkout line

2. Florida's reports 1,324 coronavirus deaths last week

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,324 new coronavirus deaths last week, the most since early October and more than double in two weeks.

Three other key indicators are still slowing amid the omicron variant: cases' rise declined 32.9% to 132,622 in a week, the lowest since late December.

The positivity rate dropped to 18% from a record 31.3% with Palm Beach County declining to 15.1%%, still way above 5.0% target.

Hospitalizations are 8,132, which is a decrease of 340 from the day before and the least since Jan. 5.

WPTV

3. Miami-Dade mayor asks for probe into party switch claims

The mayor of Miami-Dade County has requested that prosecutors look into allegations that elderly residents of the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami had their party affiliations switched without their knowledge.

Democratic Mayor Daniella Levine Cava sent an official request late Friday to the local State Attorney to investigate reports that elderly residents of a public housing complex in the heavily-Cuban neighborhood had their party affiliation switched from Democrat to Republican without their knowledge.

Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferre told the Miami Herald that the party follows "all applicable" laws and rules as it works to register new Republican voters.

Miami-Dade mayor asks for probe into party switch claims

4. Will the Equal Rights Amendment be added to the Constitution?

The Equal Rights Amendment says equal rights should not be denied to someone because of their sex.

Virginia was the 38th state to ratify it in 2020 and supporters contend it should have taken effect two years after the vote. That effective date occurred on Jan. 27.

The amendment has not been added because some say it took states took too long and the process needs to start again. While a number of states ratified the amendment then, it didn’t get the necessary number by a 1982 deadline.

Rep. Jackie Speier is beginning a clarification process in Congress and wants a resolution passed that would allow the amendment to take effect right away. However, it is likely the issue will ultimately be settled in the courts.

Why isn't the Equal Rights Amendment being added to the Constitution?

5. Mike McDaniel named new Dolphins head coach

Mike McDaniel has been named the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The first-time head coach spent the previous five seasons as an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, including last season as offensive coordinator.

He replaces Brian Flores, who was fired by the Dolphins after three seasons despite leading the team to winning records each of the past two years.

McDaniel, 38, helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship game this season before losing to the Los Angeles Rams. He was the run game coordinator for the 49ers from 2018-20, which included San Francisco's appearance in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike McDaniel named new Dolphins head coach

Today's Forecast

Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s with some late-day storms possible

Latest Weather Forecast: Monday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On February 7, 1964, Pan Am Yankee Clipper flight 101 from London Heathrow lands at New York’s Kennedy Airport—and “Beatlemania” arrives. It was the first visit to the United States by the Beatles, a British rock-and-roll quartet that had just scored its first No. 1 U.S. hit six days before with “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” At Kennedy, the “Fab Four”—dressed in mod suits and sporting their trademark pudding bowl haircuts—were greeted by 3,000 screaming fans who caused a near riot when the boys stepped off their plane and onto American soil.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."