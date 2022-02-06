Watch
South Florida Publix customer shoots another after argument in checkout line

Shooting occurs at Publix in Coral Gables
Posted at 4:27 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 16:27:17-05

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting.

The argument between two men started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables, known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami.

One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody, according to the Miami Herald.

No further details were immediately provided.

