5 Things To Know on Monday, December 27, 2021

1. Family speaks out after 13-year-old boy dies in dirt bike crash during attempted traffic stop

Boynton Beach police said a 13-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop.

According to police, the unidentified boy was observed recklessly driving a dirt bike on Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop, and the dirt bike went down in the 800 block of N. Federal Highway.

2. Hurricanes drop out of Sun Bowl because of COVID-19

The Miami Hurricanes are out of the Sun Bowl against Washington State because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Sunday.

3. Body of student pulled from retention pond on Christmas in Royal Palm Beach

A Royal Palm Beach middle school student who was missing since Wednesday was found dead during the evening hours on Christmas Day.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was found in a retention pond near Crestwood Middle School and the Royal Palm Beach recreation center at the intersection of Sparrow Drive and Sweet Bay Lane, the Palm Beach School District said. The circumstances on how he died have not been released.

4. Today is the second day of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa began on Sunday and the city of Riviera Beach celebrated.

5. Two girls found after reported missing in West Palm Beach

Two girls have been found after being reported missing and endangered from the Ponte Verde apartment complex, West Palm Beach police said early Sunday.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. It's great beach and boating weather.

First Alert Traffic

All northbound lanes of I-95 are closed as of 6 a.m. at 10th Avenue in Lake Worth Beach due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

On This Day In History

New York City's Radio City Music Hall opens in 1932.

