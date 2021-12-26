Body of student pulled from retention pond on Christmas in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach middle school student who was missing since Wednesday was found dead during the evening hours on Christmas Day.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was found in a retention pond near Crestwood Middle School and the Royal Palm Beach recreation center at the intersection of Sparrow Drive and Sweet Bay Lane, the Palm Beach School District said. The circumstances on how he died have not been released.

Though the name wasn't released, the school district had posted on Twitter that Vensly Maxime, 14, of Royal Palm Beach, was last seen in the area of the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center on Wednesday. Maxime was in the eighth grade at Crestwood Middle School.

The search continues for missing teenager, Vensly Maxime, who was last seen near the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center on December 22. Report tips to 561-434-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-485-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/P5LrdzqID3 — The School District of Palm Beach County (@pbcsd) December 24, 2021

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating, and crime scene tape blocked the entrance of the recreation center.

According to PBSO there were no obvious signs of any injury or trauma to Maxime.

The sheriff’s office chaplain, grief counselors and school board members were on scene to comfort the family.

“Today I worked with the family on Christmas day to have hope that we would find our student," District 6 Board Member Marcia Andrews said. We got the news this afternoon that he had been found in the canal and he had passed away. We are praying for the family and praying for our student who is in heaven now. It was just a bad situation, and the family is devastated.

She added, " We are out here at the school, at the canal, retrieving his body and so much sadness on Christmas. We have sympathy for the family and for all the students at the school here at Crestwood. We will do our best to get through this.”

Andrews said once school returns, grief counselors will be at the school.