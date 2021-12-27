Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s and mid-upper 50s along the Treasure Coast with some patchy fog.

This afternoon, highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. It's great beach and boating weather.

Tomorrow, cool in the morning with temperatures in the low-mid 60s, then warm in the afternoon as highs climb into the low 80s. Partly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.

Wednesday-Friday, high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern, keeping our weather quiet. Highs in the low-mid 80s and only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

For the weekend, highs in the low-mid 80s, mainly dry with low rain chances, but feeling muggy.

Early next week, models hint at a cold front moving in on Monday, cooling things off by Tuesday.