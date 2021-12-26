Watch
Two girls, 9 and 12, missing from apartment complex in West Palm Beach

Naidelin Zacharias, 9, and Kimberly Ruiz, 12, were last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday
West Palm Beach Police Department
Kimberly Ruiz (left) and Naidelin Zacarias have been reported missing and endangered, West Palm Beach police said late Saturday night.
Posted at 11:57 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 00:01:06-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two girls have been reported missing from the Ponte Verde apartment complex, West Palm Beach police said late Saturday.

Naidelin Zacharias, 9, and Kimberly Ruiz, 12, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Christmas walking out of the east entrance to the complex at 1401 Village Blvd., and then southbound on the road.

Both of the girls have hair in a ponytail with a white clip holding it and brown eyes.

Naiden, approximately 4-foot-7 and 65 pounds, was last seen wearing a white shirt sleeve T-shirt with dark pats and a white sweater wrapped around her wrist.

Kimberly, approximately 53 and 80 pounds, was last seen wearing a red sweater and dark pants.

The police department is asking people with information to call 561-822-1900.

