5 Things To Know On Monday, April 4, 2022

1. Jury selection to begin in Nikolas Cruz murder trial

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the penalty phase of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's murder trial.

Cruz previously pleaded guilty to all 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, but a jury still must be selected to determine his fate.

Jurors will be asked to decide whether the 23-year-old should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, or be put to death for his crimes on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

2. Mahunt underway for multiple shooters in Sacaramento

Sacramento's police chief says there were multiple shooters in the mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12.

The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and nightclubs.

Police are seeking help from the public to help bring the shooters into custody as the investigation into Sacramento's mass shooting enters its second day.

3. Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area.

Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

4. Florida Panthers heading back to the playoffs

Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida's single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win Sunday over the Buffalo Sabres.

Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019.

Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates his goal during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.

5. Will Smith resigns from Academy amid investigation of slap incident

Actor Will Smith has announced that he will resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences amid an investigation after he walked onto the Oscars stage during last Sunday's broadcast and slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

Smith said in a statement, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The actor went on to say in the statement, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” Variety reported.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

On This Day In History

Just after 6 p.m. on April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. is fatally shot while standing on the balcony outside his second-story room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. The civil rights leader was in Memphis to support a sanitation workers’ strike and was on his way to dinner when a bullet struck him in the jaw and severed his spinal cord. King was pronounced dead after his arrival at a Memphis hospital. He was 39 years old.

