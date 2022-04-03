Watch
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Rodrigo Abd/AP
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War
Posted at 6:17 PM, Apr 03, 2022
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area.

Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

As images of the bodies began to emerge from Bucha, a slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said the bodies of 410 civilians have been found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces.

