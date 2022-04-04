Watch
Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

Florida sets franchise record for victories; Jonathan Huberdeau sets single-season points record
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates after goal at Buffalo Sabres, April 3, 2022
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau celebrates his goal during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 21:54:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida's single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win Sunday over the Buffalo Sabres.

Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019.

Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who are on the cusp of of missing the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season.

WPTV Treasure Coast News