5 Things To Know On Friday, September 10, 2021

1. President Biden lays out 6-pronged plan to combat COVID

President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

The government's expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.

Biden has also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

2. DeSantis' trials: 'Anti-riot' law blocked, more moves in mask mandate ban

A federal judge has ruled that Florida's new "anti-riot" law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to quell violent protests is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. DeSantis can appeal the ruling.

Speaking of DeSantis appealing rulings, DeSantis filed an emergency appeal Wednesday night to try to block a judge's order that would allow Florida school districts to begin mandating masks to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The 41-page emergency appeal asks the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal to intervene and reinstate the automatic stay of Cooper's ruling, pending completion of the broader appeal.

3. Remembering 9/11 20 years later: South Florida events, memorials, tributes

Tomorrow marks 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, a day that forever changed our country and the world.

Americans across the country will gather to remember the 2,997 people who were killed in the attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and on the United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

We have created a map of 9/11 memorials in South Florida and a list of events that will be held in our area. You can find that list by following the link above.

4. Tracking the Tropics: 2 waves with medium/high chances of development

Mindy is history and Hurricane Larry is on track to brush by Newfoundland sometime today where hurricane warnings remain in place. This storm will move towards Greenland over the weekend.

A wave will come off the coast of Africa today or tonight and has a high chance of development within the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form by early next week as the system moves west-northwest.

A tropical wave in the Western Caribbean and parts of the Yucatan will begin to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. This system has a med chance of development within the next 5 days and a tropical depression could form on Sunday or Monday. Some models take this system towards South TX early next week.

5. Florida man fed up with potholes plants banana tree in road

A Florida man fed up with repeated potholes near his place of business has planted a banana tree in one of them to warn motorists away.

Bryan Raymond said he planted the tree in a particularly stubborn pothole along a private drive in south Fort Myers because he was tired of filling the hole with cement multiple times.

County officials said it's up to the business owners to maintain the street because it's a private drive.

