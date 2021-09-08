9/11 attacks: South Florida events, memorials, tributes

JUPITER, Fla. — 9/11 Attacks: This is a city-by-city guide of South Florida events, memorials, tributes. This list will be updated constantly.

SOUTH FLORIDA

National Anthem

97.9 WRMF will be playing the National Anthem featuring Whitney Houston at the beginning of every hour from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

BOYNTON BEACH

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.

The City of Boynton Beach hosts a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Boynton Beach Amphitheater at Centennial Park (120 East Ocean Avenue). This ceremony is free to the public. Guests are encouraged to wear masks. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted.

FORT PIERCE

Navy SEAL Museum

Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. running through Sept. 19

The National Navy SEAL Museum in St. Lucie County will debut its limited "9/11 20th Remembrance" exhibit, which depicts a timeline of the SEALs' involvement in the War on Terror and pays homage to the victims.

JUPITER

9/11 Remembrance Shabbat Service

Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.

Join Temple Beth Am as they commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11. Congregant Audrey Ades will share her personal story as someone whose family was directly affected by the events of 9/11.

PALM CITY

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sept. 11 at 7:45 a.m.

The ceremony will be held at Jock Leighton Park in Palm City. The AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers will be handing out 2,977 American flags and asking participants to pay it forward to honor the lives lost on 9/11. The official program begins at 8:30 a.m.

Cummings Library candlelight vigil

Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Peter & Julie Cummings Library in Palm City will have a candlelight vigil and outdoor presentation, hosted by the USA 9/11 First Responders.

2551 S.W. Matheson Ave., Palm City

PORT ST. LUCIE

Family Fun Ruck Event

Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

The 9/11 anniversary commemoration includes a 1-mile "ruck" — or military march often with weighted backpacks — followed by a K-9 demo, children's activities, live music, and a raffle at Keiser University in Port St. Lucie. Money raised will benefit Keiser University scholarships for veteran students and the nonprofit DDS4Vets to purchase service dogs. 9400 SW Discovery Way, Port St. Lucie.

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center

Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Port St. Lucie will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the event center. Bells will toll four times, representing the four hijacked planes that crashed into the Pentagon, both Twin Towers and a Pennsylvania field.

ROYAL PALM BEACH

Sept. 11 at 9:58 a.m.

The Palm Beach County Fire Chief’s Association is hosting a Countywide Remembrance Ceremony for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The event will kick off at 9:58 A.M., the exact time that the first World Trade Center tower fell. It will include participation from multiple local fire departments and police departments. This event is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, facial coverings will be mandatory for the duration of the service, and social distancing will be observed.

SEBASTIAN

Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

The City of Sebastian will be having an outdoor ceremony at Riverview Park at the veteran’s memorial in Sebastian.

VERO BEACH

Tunnel to Towers 9/11 5K

Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m.

The New York-based Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to Ground Zero hauling 60 pounds of equipment. Residents must register in advance. 3280 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach



WELLINGTON

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Events

Sept. 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The remembrance ceremony will be at Wellington’s Patriot Memorial (12198 Forest Hill Boulevard), located next to Village Hall. The Village Council will make remarks and lay a wreath for those lost and affected by the attacks. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue will also be in attendance to show solidarity for those lost and affected by the events of 9/11.

The Wellington Amphitheater (12100 Forest Hill Boulevard) will host a free concert “Wide Open: The Jason Aldean Experience,” starting at 8 p.m.

WEST PALM BEACH

9/11 20th Anniversary Movie Series

Sept. 11 at Mandle Public Library

At 10 a.m., watch “United 93,” a 2006 docudrama thriller that chronicles the events aboard United Airlines flight 93.

At 1 p.m., watch “Reign Over Me,” a buddy drama starring Adam Sandler and Don Cheadle as their characters navigate grief and the changes in their lives after the events of 9/11. Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit https://wpbcitylibrary.libcal.com/event/8168237 or call 561-868-7701.

9/11 Food Drive

Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is hosting a special one-day community drive under the headline of Let’s Do Good Together! This effort is inspired by the “Pay It Forward” campaign associated with the Broadway hit musical COME FROM AWAY which is coming to the Kravis Center, Nov. 16-21.

9/11 Memorial Climb

Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Please join the West Palm Beach Firefighter Union for a climb in solidarity recognizing the lives lost and continued to be lost from the tragic events of 9/11. The union will be climbing 110 stories at 515 N Flagler 110.