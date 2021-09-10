2 tropical waves with high chances of development as Hurricane Larry churns on

A tropical wave in the Western Caribbean and parts of the Yucatan will begin to move into the SW Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. This system has a med chance of development within the next 5 days and a tropical depression could form on Sunday or Monday. Some models take this system towards South TX early next week.

A wave will come off the coast of Africa today or tonight and has a high chance of development within the next 5 days. A tropical depression could form by early next week as the system moves west-northwest.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Mindy is now post-tropical and will dissipate as it continues to move farther away from the U.S.

Larry is on track to brush by Newfoundland sometime today where hurricane warnings remain in place. This storm will move towards Greenland over the weekend.