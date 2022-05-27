5 Things To Know on Friday, May 27, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Officials struggle with timeline in Texas school shooting

It took over an hour for officers to reach the gunman responsible for killing 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday, officials said.

Social media videos circulated the internet on Thursday showing parents begging officers to let them in the school so they could attempt to stop the shooter.

The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly.

Officials struggle to develop timeline leading in Texas school shooting

2. 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta, voice of Palm Beach County tourism video, has died

"Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta, who once lent his voice to a Palm Beach County tourism video, has died at the age of 67.

His publicist, Jen Allen, told The Associated Press that he was in the Dominican Republic making a new movie and didn't wake up Thursday morning.

The New Jersey-born actor, perhaps best known for his role as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 mob drama "Goodfellas," graduated from the University of Miami and went on to appear in several movies filmed in the Sunshine State.

'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

3. Students involved in racist photo issue apology

More than a week after a racist photo surfaced on social media involving six students at a Martin County middle school, the children in the picture have issued an apology.

The statement was released Thursday and said it was addressed to the community and everyone that was hurt by the picture.

The children said they have started taking action to apologize in person to many of the people that they hurt.

The school district has not released the names of the students involved in the incident or what discipline was imposed, saying state and federal law prohibits disclosing student education records.

Apology is 'great start of healing,' NAACP leader says

4. Palm Beach County remains in 'high' COVID-19 community category

Three South Florida Counties — Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade — remain in the highest of three COVID-19 community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its weekly update posted Thursday.

Also staying at "medium" are Martin, St. Lucie and Okeechobee with Indian River moving from "low" to the middle category.

Cases statewide are at the highest level since mid-February (60,204 past week), the positivity rate of 13.4% is greatest since early February, hospitalizations (2,3521 are the most since mid-March and deaths' increase (270 for 14 days) is up from 230 two weeks ago.

WPTV

5. YOUR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Dave Matthews, Bryan Callen, ceremonies and more

Memorial Day weekend's events include moments to remember those that have fallen for our freedoms, plus Dave Matthew's two-day concert returns, comedy, a Jazz & Soul Festival, and a craft festival.

You can click here for a city by city guide for Memorial Day events. For a list of other events click the link above.

YOUR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Dave Matthews, Bryan Callen, ceremonies and more

Today's Forecast

Unsettled weather over Memorial Day weekend

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, May, 27, 2022

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

A boat carrying 937 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution is turned away from Havana, Cuba, on May 27, 1939. Only 28 immigrants are admitted into the country. After appeals to the United States and Canada for entry are denied, the rest are forced to sail back to Europe, where they’re distributed among several countries including Great Britain and France.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."