YOUR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Dave Matthews, Bryan Callen, ceremonies and more

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend's events include moments to remember those that have fallen for our freedoms, plus Dave Matthew's two-day concert returns, comedy, a Jazz & Soul Festival, and a craft festival.

1) Memorial Day Events - Click here for a city by city guide.

2) Dave Matthews Band - West Palm Beach

Dave's annual 2-day festival returns to the iThink Financial Amphitheatre Saturday, May 28 - Sunday, May 29. Traditionally the two shows are completely different. Single-day lawn tickets start at $49.50, a two-day ticket starts at $85 (plus tax and fee).

Dave Matthews Band - Ants Marching



3) Bryan Callen - West Palm Beach

Comedian Bryan Callen is best known from the Hangover movies, and plays "Coach Mellor" on Schooled and The Goldbergs. He has five shows at Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $27 plus tax, fee, and a two-drink minimum.

Cookies - Bryan Callen



4) West Palm Beach Jazz & Soul Festival

Jam with Ms. Leela James, Lyfe Jenning, Big Pokey Bear, Lakeside, Bigg Robb, Michel'le, Jazz keyboardist Bobby G. Summers, Smooth R&B artist Roger Hill and more.

The concert is at the Myer Amphitheater on Saturday, May 28 from 2 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets start at $55 plus fee.

Leela James - You’re The One



5) 24th Annual Downtown Delray Beach Memorial Day Weekend Craft Festival

The Delray Beach Tennis Center is where you'll meet some of the nation's finest crafters and shop their handmade wares. A Green Market with gourmet sauces, handmade soaps, along with living orchids. The festival runs Saturday, May 28 - Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

