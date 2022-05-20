5 Things To Know on Friday, May 20, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. The latest on the formula shortage

The Senate passed a bill aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program known as WIC, which accounts for about half of all formula purchases in the U.S.

WIC vouchers can generally only be used to purchase one brand of infant formula, which encourages the manufacturer to offer big discounts to secure a state’s business. The bill makes it possible for families to redeem the WIC vouchers for whatever formula brand is available.

President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed the production of infant formula and has authorized flights to import supplies from overseas. Also, the largest formula plant in the U.S., which closed due to contamination concerns will begin to reopen.

Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules for WIC

2. Wall Street stocks slip near a bear market

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, is coming off of its biggest drop in nearly two years. It fell another 0.9% and is down nearly 19% from the record high it set early this year.

That's just shy of the 20% point that defines a bear market. The last bear market happened just two years ago, following the outset of the virus pandemic.

Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers.

Recession Fears Mount As Wall Street Stocks Slip, Near A Bear Market

3. Tough night for South Florida in the playoffs

The Boston Celtics dominated the first half to roll past the Miami Heat 127-102 on Thursday night and tie the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.

In hockey news, the Florida Panthers were upset by an almost last second goal. Ross Colton scored with just under four seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The stunning finish puts the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday.

Lynne Sladky/AP Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami.

4. Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher: This time in a war of words

Texas A&M University head coach Jimbo Fisher may have once worked for University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, but there's no lingering friendliness.

It all started when Saban took aim at Texas A&M and their historically good signing class by saying they "bought every on their team" with the newly allowed NIL rules.

Fisher responded by calling Saban a narcissist and went on to cryptically say, "some people think they're God. Go dig into how God did his deal, you may find out a lot of things about a guy you don't want to know."

AP Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a "narcissist" Thursday, May 19, 2022, after the Alabama coach made "despicable" comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban called out Texas A&M for "buying" players.

5. Things to do in our area this weekend

The weekend's events have many options from honoring heroes, to live music and even some laughs. See the full list at the link above.

Comedian Craig Robinson, best known from Knocked Up and The Office, has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv over the next few days.

If you're looking for a free event the Treasure Coast Songwriters Festival and Building Bridges to Ukraine - SongFest for Vets III are happening this weekend.

iHeartMedia Aaron Barker is performing at the Treasure Coast Songwriters Festival. He is an American singer-songwriter. Barker has written No. 1 songs for George Strait and Lonestar. His songs have also been recorded by Doug Supernaw, Clay Walker, Neal McCoy, Aaron Tippin, and others.



Today's Forecast

Repeated rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to flooding this afternoon

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, May 19, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On ay 20, 1996, the U.S. Supreme Court votes six to three to strike down an amendment to Colorado’s state constitution that would have prevented any city, town, or county in the state from taking any legislative, executive, or judicial action to protect the rights of gays and lesbians.

