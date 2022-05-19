YOUR WEEKEND: SongFest for Vets, Songwriters Festival, Donna Summer musical, Craig Robinson, and The Lumineers

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The weekend's events have many options from honoring heroes, to live music and even some laughs. It's most definitely too hard to pick just one thing. Here's this week's 5 Fun Things to-do list!

1) Building Bridges to Ukraine - SongFest for Vets III - Boca Raton

A free veteran-friendly, Boca Raton-flavored, Ukrainian Cultural and Fundraising Event (targeting four specific causes). The Armed Forces Day will have classic rock tribute shows, motorcycle parades, and more. It happens Saturday, May 21 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

2) Treasure Coast Songwriters Festival

The FREE four-day event will feature more than 40 performances from Florida and Nashville-based BMI songwriters, who will perform and share the stories behind their hit songs. These songwriters have written hits for top country artists, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, Lee Ann Womack, Martina McBride, and more. Performances will take place across local Martin County venues, including Pirate’s Cove, Manatee Island in Port Salerno, and Latitudes at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Beach Resort. View the complete schedule.



My friend @HeathWest927 of @WAVE927 is hosting the first ever #TreasureCoastSongwritersFestival This is going to be so cool! Little Nashville on the coast! pic.twitter.com/QVyzilE2FA — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) May 18, 2022

3) SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical - West Palm Beach

Nick Gould (Left to Right) Brittny Smith (“Diva Donna”), Charis Gullage (“Disco Donna”), Amahri Edwards-Jones (“Duckling Donna”) and the ensemble of SUMMER

With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. The musical will be at the Kravis Center starting on Friday, May 20 - Thursday, May 26. Tickets start at $36 plus taxes and fee.

4) Craig Robinson - West Palm Beach

Comedian Craig Robinson, best known from Knocked Up and The Office, has five shows at the Palm Beach Improv. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and fee and a two-drink minimum.

Knocked Up - You Old, She Pregnant



5) The Lumineers - West Palm Beach

The Lumineers are an American folk-rock band based in Boulder, Colorado. They will play the iThink Financial Amphitheatre on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $26 plus taxes and fee.

The Lumineers - Ho Hey



NOTE: Sting is playing the Hard Rock Live (As of this writing there was one ticket left).