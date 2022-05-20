Watch
Sports

Actions

Ross Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1

2-time defending Stanley Cup champions take 2-0 series lead
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe shoved down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy watches, May 19, 2022
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Reinhold Matay/AP
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) is shoved down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks for the puck during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe shoved down by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare as Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy watches, May 19, 2022
Posted at 10:12 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 22:12:32-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — Ross Colton scored with just under four seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The stunning finish puts the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday.

The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikita Kucherov, who chased down a loose puck behind the Florida net.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News