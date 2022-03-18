5 things to know on Friday, March 18, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Bridge tender arrested after 79-year-old woman dies in fall from Royal Park Bridge

A bridge tender was arrested Thursday in connection with the February death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Artissua Lafay Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, was arrested on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.

2. 2 dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Broward County Transit bus

Two people were killed and two others were injured after a gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon aboard a county bus in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The shooting occurred at 3:25 p.m. when Broward County Transit bus 22 was heading west along Broward Boulevard.

3. Retired firefighter to give away 600 Narcan sprays

Retired firefighter Luis Garcia is visiting beaches from Jupiter down to Hallandale Beach, giving away 600 free Narcan sprays to beachgoers, spring breakers, and anyone who may want one.

4. Hospital networks strive to stay step ahead of nursing shortage

Area hospitals are pushing to recruit and retain nurses to try and fill a big gap in our community in an effort to avoid shortages.

5. Body of missing diver found off Jupiter coast

The body of a 58-year-old missing diver has been recovered off the coast of Jupiter, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that Robert Macintyre was last seen diving Thursday morning.

Today's Forecast

This afternoon, near-record heat with highs climbing into the mid-upper 80s, partly sunny and mainly dry.

South Florida weather 3/18/22

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

March 18, 1911 - Theodore Roosevelt opens the Roosevelt Dam in Phoenix, Ariz., the largest dam in the United States to date.

