Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyJupiter

Actions

Body of missing diver found off Jupiter coast

Robert Macintyre, 58, vanished Thursday during dive excursion
WPTV-COAST-GUARD.jpg
U.S. Coast Guard
WPTV-COAST-GUARD.jpg
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:48:34-04

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a 58-year-old missing diver has been recovered off the coast of Jupiter, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted around 12:30 p.m. that Robert Macintyre was last seen diving Thursday morning.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said Macintyre was with a group of divers in a charter boat called The Republic IV, which had left from the Jupiter Dive Center.

The dive was supposed to last 35 to 45 minutes, but Macintyre never resurfaced. He was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Macintyre's body was eventually found around 3 p.m., three miles off the coast of the Jupiter Inlet.

The Coast Guard, PBSO, and Jupiter Police Department were all involved in Thursday's search using both helicopters and rescue boats.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News