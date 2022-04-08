5 Things To Know On Friday, April 8, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman on Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his promised effort to diversify the high court.

Tequisha Myles, who is the supervising attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, believes Jackson will not only shape a better legal system but inspire new generations.

“This is the first time, in 2022, that we have an opportunity to put someone on the Supreme Court that looks like a big selection, a big swath of our nation,” said Myles. “I think it gives young girls, young women in college, young women in law school that they can do anything they set their mind to.”

Impact of Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation reaches Palm Beach County

2. Congress votes to suspend normal trade relations between US, Russia

The U.S. Congress has overwhelmingly voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities.

The bill to end normal trade relations with Russia paves the way for Biden to enact higher tariffs on various imports, such as certain steel and aluminum products, further weakening the Russian economy under President Vladimir Putin. It also ensures Belarus receives less favorable tariff treatment.

The head of Ukraine’s railways said a rocket strike on a train station in the country’s east on Friday killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100. The station has been used to evacuate civilians as Russia concentrates its invasion in eastern Ukraine.

At least 30 killed, over 100 injured in attack on Ukrainian train station

3. Forecasters expect 19 storms this hurricane season

Experts released their hurricane season forecast on Thursday. 19 named storms are expected in 2022, 2 fewer than last year.

The entire American coastline is 71% likely to see one major hurricane make landfall, nearly 20% higher than the average for the past 100 years, scientists said.

A major hurricane is 47% likely to make landfall on the East Coast, and 46% likely to touch down on the Gulf Coast spanning from the Florida Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

Forecasters expect 19 storms this hurricane season, which is higher than normal

4. SpaceX to launch first all-commercial crew to space station Friday

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket in the first all-private human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station.

The first targeted launch window for Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is 11:17 a.m. Friday.

A crew of four, led by a former NASA astronaut, will be first laying ground work for Axiom Station, a private space station.

SpaceX to launch first all-commercial crew to space station Friday

5. Your Weekend: Terry Fator, Barrett-Jackson, Gay Polo, Burgers, Blues & Brews

Barrett-Jackson's car auction is back at the South Florida Fairgrounds Thursday, April 7 - Saturday, April 9. This is the first car show since the coronavirus pandemic.

Gay polo returns to The International Polo Club Palm Beach. Friday, April 8, is the Senator Cup Preliminary with matches at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, the first match begins at 10:30 a.m. as the colorful and spirited Tailgate Competition takes place off the field.

You can see a full list of events at the link above.

YOUR WEEKEND: Chris Rock, Terry Fator, Barrett-Jackson, Gay Polo, Burgers, Blues & Brews

Today's Forecast

Beautiful weekend as cold fronts move into South Florida

Latest Weather Forecast: Friday 5 a.m.

Get your complete hour-by-hour forecast here.

First Alert Traffic

Mobile users click here.

On This Day In History

On April 8, 1990, 18-year-old Ryan White dies of pneumonia, due to having contracted AIDS from a blood transfusion. He had been given six months to live in December of 1984 but defied expectations and lived for five more years, during which time his story helped educate the public and dispel widespread misconceptions about HIV/AIDS.

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."