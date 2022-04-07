Impact of Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation reaches Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For many young women attorneys, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s journey to the highest court in the land is heartening.

“It’s extremely inspirational to see someone like me be a Supreme Court justice,” said Denita Jones.

Jones is a staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

“She’s paved the way so that anyone, no matter what your color, no matter what your gender, knows that they can become a Supreme Court Justice,” she said. “I think that is important.”

Melva Harris Rozier echoes those sentiments.

“I have a daughter who is 17 and is interested in pursuing a career in law, and it makes me very hopeful,” said Rozier, senior staff attorney at Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County.

Jackson's confirmation as Supreme Court Justice is a historical one, as she has become the first Black woman to ever hold the position.

“America is changing on how it views race and how it views women in the legal profession,” said Denise Mutamba.

Mutamba is the president of the F. Malcolm Cunningham Sr. Bar Association. She said Jackon’s confirmation breaks the ultimate glass ceiling for minorities, especially women in the legal profession.

“A lot of times, women become attorneys and then within a few short years they leave the profession, because of various constraints that occur for women that may not happen for men,” said Mutamba. “So, I am especially excited that she’s a Black woman, right, because she has that diverse perspective and experience on the bench.”

Tequisha Myles, who is the supervising attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, believes Jackson will not only shape a better legal system but inspire new generations.

“This is the first time, in 2022, that we have an opportunity to put someone on the Supreme Court that looks like a big selection, a big swath of our nation,” said Myles. “I think it gives young girls, young women in college, young women in law school that they can do anything they set their mind to.”

Jackson will be sworn in later this year after Justice Stephen Breyer retires.