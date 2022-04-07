YOUR WEEKEND: Chris Rock, Terry Fator, Barrett-Jackson, Gay Polo, Burgers, Blues & Brews

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend features laughs with the talented Chris Rock, highfalutin cars up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson car show and so much more.

1) Chris Rock - Hollywood



After being slapped at the Oscars by actor Will Smith, Chris Rock continues on his 'Ego Death World Tour 2022' at Hard Rock Hollywood. Last week in Boston, he made a few comments on stage at his show about the infamous incident, perhaps Rock will say more this weekend. He said he's already written an entire show about the 'slap heard around the World' and that he is still processing what happened. Tickets for his Thursday show are about $100 and the tickets left for his Friday show are around $430. Both shows are expected to sell out.

2) Barrett-Jackson - West Palm Beach

Barrett-Jackson's car auction is back at the South Florida Fairgrounds Thursday, April 7 - Saturday, April 9. This is the first car show since the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in the hundreds of cars up for auction are 35 vehicles from the Cars of Dreams Museum located in North Palm.

Tickets start at $75 for adults and $20 for kids (prices go up at the gate).

3) Gay Polo - Wellington

Gay polo returns to The International Polo Club Palm Beach. Friday, April 8, is the Senator Cup Preliminary with matches at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, the first match begins at 10:30 a.m. as the colorful and spirited Tailgate Competition takes place off the field.

It's all about the Tailgate

"I would be a little naive if I thought people were here just for the polo. I mean, it really is polo and a party. So what happens on side of the field and off the field is equally as entertaining and thrilling as what's happening on the field. When you see the tailgate, you realize that these are not thrown up overnight. There's really some creative planning and forethought that's put into this and the decorations that come out of it are incredible. We've had someone decorate like the Pan Am first-class cabin of an airline. We had the Titanic one year we've had a zoo we've had 1950s Cutting curl hair salon, brilliant, brilliant, creative presentations on the tailgates," said Gay Polo League founder Chip McKinney.

Tickets start at $30 plus tax and fee.

4) Burgers, Blues & Brews - Port St. Lucie

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a variety of burgers, ice-cold beers, a corn-hole tournament, and a Blue Brothers Tribute. The free event is on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie. The Jake and Elwood's Blues Revue perform at 7 p.m.

Interview with the Organizer

Burgers, Blues & Brews in Port St. Lucie

"[The Jake and Elwood's Blues Revue] brings the Blues Brothers back to life. I get goosebumps telling you about it, and you really feel like you're watching the originals. Right? Like you're watching Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi," said spokesperson Jerry Somma.

5) Terry Fator - West Palm Beach

Ventriloquist Terry Fator plays Kravis Center



You may remember Terry Fator as winning America's Got Talent on WPTV. For the last 10 years, he has been selling out shows at the Mirage Hotel impersonating Elvis to Elton John. The ventriloquist will be at the Kravis Center on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29 plus tax and fee.

Additional Events

Andrew Dice Clay is at PBKC on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Bob the Drag Queen is at the Palm Beach Improv on Sunday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Little River Band is at the MidFlorida Event Center on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

New Edition is at the FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

The Wall and Beyond Concert is at Mizner Park on Thursday, April 7 at 8 p.m.

