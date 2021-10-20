5 Things To Know for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre

Nikolas Cruz is set to plead guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 massacre at a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

2. Palm Beach County School Board to vote on Superintendent Mike Burke's contract

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday will vote to approve an official contract for Mike Burke, making him the permanent superintendent of the school district.

3. Riviera Beach considers bringing back popular waterfront seafood restaurant

Council members in Riviera Beach will vote Wednesday night on a plan to rebuild the popular Crab Pot restaurant. If the site plan for the restaurant is approved, the project's developer said he would finally be able to move forward and begin the permitting process.

4. Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to adopt a contempt report against Steve Bannon. It’s the first process in holding Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

5. 'Impact 100' kicks off new season of philanthropy

Today kicks off a new season of philanthropy for women through "Impact 100," which has awarded millions of dollars in grants over the years to local nonprofits hoping to make a difference in the community.

On This Day In History

The Sydney Opera House opened on Oct. 20, 1973, after 14 years of construction. Regarded as one of the most distinct architectural buildings in the world, the opera house became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.

