Riviera Beach considers bringing back popular waterfront seafood restaurant

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — There's a big push to bring back a historic waterfront restaurant to the city of Riviera Beach.

Council members will vote Wednesday night on a plan to rebuild the popular Crab Pot restaurant.

"It was something that people looked forward to going to. That was our seafood restaurant. That was our Red Lobster, and now that it’s no longer there, the people want it back," said Artie Williams, who supports rebuilding the restaurant.

Back in the 1970s through the 1990s, the Crab Pot was known for having some of the best tasting seafood in town, as well as great views of the water.

It was located underneath the Blue Heron Bridge until the restaurant was demolished. The building suffered extensive damage after the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, but the intent was to always rebuild.

Long-time residents said there's a desperate need for waterfront dining options in the city.

They said rebuilding will not only provide a unique experience but also help boost the local economy and bring much-needed jobs and opportunities to Riviera Beach.

"It's just the idea you need this. We don’t have a Red Lobster in Riviera. We don't have anything on Broadway to attract us to go and have a meal, which is what I call affordable," said Dan Calloway, who supports rebuilding the restaurant.

However, some people are concerned that bringing the restaurant back will lead to heavy traffic, trash issues and loud noise.

The city council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Marina Village Event Center.

If the site plan for the restaurant is approved, the project's developer said he would finally be able to move forward and begin the permitting process.