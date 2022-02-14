5 Things To Know for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Broward County schools plan day of service to mark 4-year anniversary of Parkland tragedy

Schools across Broward County are participating in a day of service to commemorate the 14 students and three staff members lost in the massacre on Feb. 14, 2018.

2. Martin County beachgoers asked to stop using man-made path at local beach

Martin County leaders are trying to deter residents from creating and using a manmade path at Santa Lucea Beach.

3. Rams rally, hold off Bengals late to win 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams won their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp catches a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

4. Auto repair shop owner arrested after driver shot near Palm Springs

A 66-year-old business owner was arrested after investigators said he shot a person in Palm Beach County.

5. US suspends Mexican avocado imports

The U.S. government has suspended imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

Today's Forecast

Temperatures this morning are in the 40s and 50s under clear skies. Chilly and breezy this afternoon with highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 60s.

South Florida Monday morning (2/14/22)

First Alert Traffic

There are no major traffic tie-ups to start your day.

On This Day In History

The St. Valentine's Day Massacre occurred when seven members and associates of Chicago's North Side Gang were shot and killed on Valentine's Day 1929. The incident was a result of the struggle to control organized crime in the city during Prohibition between the Irish North Siders and the Italian Chicago outfit led by Al Capone.

