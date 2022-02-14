Bengals trail Rams 13-10 at halftime; Odell Beckham Jr. injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Cincinnati Bengals have answered the Los Angeles Rams with their first touchdown to pull within 13-10 at halftime.

Running back Joe Mixon got the ball and ran to his right before throwing to a wide-open Tee Higgins in the end zone for a 6-yard TD with 5:47 left.

That capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive by the Bengals that chewed up 7:04 off the clock.

After the extra point, Bengals fans celebrated loudly chanting "Who Dey!"

Mixon joined some exclusive company as only the fifth non-quarterback to throw a TD pass in the Super Bowl. He joins Trey Burton for Philadelphia against the Patriots in 2018, Antwaan Randle El in 2006 for Pittsburgh against Seattle, Lawrence McCutcheon in 1980 for the then-St. Louis Rams against the Steelers and Dallas' Robert Newhouse in 1978 versus Denver.

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an injury to his left leg on a noncontact play with 3:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Elaine Thompson/AP Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lies injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Beckham was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by Matthew Stafford and clutched his leg as he fell to the turf.

Beckham was looked at by trainers on the field before being helped off. He was looked at briefly in the medical tent on the Rams’ sideline before heading to the locker room.

Beckham, who was signed by the Rams after being released by Cleveland at midseason, had two receptions for 52 yards. He scored Los Angeles' first touchdown when he beat Mike Hilton in the right corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score.