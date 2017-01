DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The city of Delray Beach is seeking input from its residents to see how it can improve the community.



Delray Beach has launched an online survey that’s open to the public through Feb. 28.

Questions range from security to quality of life and housing.

Link to survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/delraybeachcommunitysurvey?utm_source=Always+Delray+Survey+1%2F5%2F17&utm_campaign=Survey&utm_medium=email