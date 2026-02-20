Wild excuses from drivers charged under Florida's new super speeder law

Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July 2025.

The law has already resulted in criminal charges for about 2,000 drivers, according to criminal court records provided to us by the Florida Office of State Courts Administrator.

Among those charged under the new law are Olympic track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who was arrested after being clocked at 104 mph by an Orange County sheriff's deputy.

Richardson recently pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A recent video captured by law enforcement shows the moment Richardson was stopped. The track star attempted to defend herself and even begged for mercy. But the officer didn’t budge, taking the Olympic gold medalist to jail.

"One we had was 154 miles an hour. We’ve had several in the 140-mile-an-hour range. but we have them all the way from 100 up," explained Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol's Tampa Division.

The new law targets drivers who exceed 100 mph or drive 50 mph over the posted speed limit, giving law enforcement a stronger tool to combat reckless driving around the state.

Penalties for excessive speeding in Florida include up to 30 days in jail, 90 days for habitual offenders, and up to $1,000 in fines.

Court records also reveal the reasons behind these drivers’ so-called need for speed range from the wacky to the ignorant. One driver claimed he was trying to get to his barber, another told officers he had a plane to catch. Others said they were "trying to get home" and several claimed they didn't realize they were going so fast.

Those charged range from first-time offenders to habitual speeders who get caught speeding while they’re trying to flee police, with some reaching speeds over 140 mph, court records show.

"If you're traveling 140 or 150 miles an hour, you know it," Gaskins said. "This is intentional,” he said. “The key component here is the tool law enforcement has now been given to get reckless people off the highway."

Images and video posted to social media from around the state show some law enforcement agencies are actively enforcing the new law, including the Florida Highway Patrol.

"It gives us a tool to combat reckless drivers out on the highways that in years past, I might give you a ticket and you drive away, how much of a penalty is that? But when you take someone off the road and take them to jail, that really sinks in," Gaskins said.

