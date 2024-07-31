Why some experts warn against using children's products sold on Temu

WELLINGTON, Fla. — It's a website that lets you "shop like a billionaire."

If you watched the Super Bowl, you probably remember the blitz of advertisements from online retailer Temu which enticed customers with colorful discounts and almost impossibly cheap products.

"You can find a multitude of different things on there," Jack West of West Palm Beach said.

He's one of many people WPTV talked to who has either heard of Temu, bought products from the site or downloaded its bright orange app.

The draw for many of them is that it's fast, easy and affordable.

"Way cheaper," said Jessica Rosen, who said she has never shopped on the app before. "The prices, it doesn't make sense?"

"I was going to say bargain shopping!" added Cortney Salley.

The online megastore, owned by Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, sells just about everything — from school supplies to furniture, clothing and electronics at a fraction of the cost.

Users who download the app are immediately offered giveaways, multiple free items with just one purchase and discounts that seem too good to be true.

It's no wonder the company is taking the world by storm.

"I heard it being more popular now," West said.

"And then once you buy something, they give you ... a bunch of coupons, so it makes you keep shopping more," Kai O'Donnell said.

"The fact that they're like 'Hey, pay a dollar for this and you get 11 free items,'" Rosen said, "and it's not like a brush. It's like expensive electronics, so I'm like, 'How can this be a thing?'"

Yet while the company is rapidly raking in the sales, recalls of the site's children's products are starting to pile up.

This July, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall of 45,300 pairs of children's pajamas sold exclusively on Temu between October 2022 and May 2024, warning they pose a burn risk to children.

Amy Gerlitz, a mother who lives in Wellington, purchased children's pajamas from Temu for her three boys during that same timeframe.

"I liked them because they’re loose fitting," said Gerlitz, who like tens of thousands of moms, never thought pajamas could pose a safety hazard.

WPTV Amy Gerlitz discusses with WPTV reporter Kate Hussey her concerns regarding products sold on the Temu website.

So far, authorities haven't linked the recall to any injuries, but Gerlitz worried what could have been, or still could be.

"That's pretty scary," Gerlitz said. "Obviously, no one wants to have pajamas that could bring fire to your children. Those are things that are really concerning for me as a parent."

The recall on pajamas is the latest of several recalls on children's products sold on Temu.

In April, the federal government recalled 200 child bike helmets sold on the platform, saying they don't adequately protect kids if they crash.

In June, the U.S. recalled 2,600 magnetic chess games sold on Temu, warning children can easily swallow the parts, leading to infection, blood poisoning and death.

Then, Safekids.org warned certain car seats sold on Temu were counterfeit, and digital parenting resource "Baby Center" said its review of the website found multiple products that could be hazardous for children.

"Because these products are being made overseas, and they're being shipped directly to consumers instead of going first through a U.S.-based retailer, they are not subject to the same federal safety standards as products that are made in the U.S.," Robin Hilmantel, the senior director of editorial strategy and growth for Baby Center, said.

WPTV reached out to Temu to address these concerns.

The company sent us the following statement, which reads in part:

"At Temu, customer safety is our top priority. We continually invest in improving our systems to ensure that our third-party sellers meet all relevant market standards. Our strict quality control process includes documentation checks, inspections, monitoring, and takedowns. We closely monitor customer feedback to identify potential issues and improve product quality and services. We promptly investigate and remove non-compliant products.



Product recalls are a standard industry practice to safeguard consumer safety. We work closely with consumer groups and regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), to address concerns and facilitate product recalls when necessary.



The safety and welfare of our customers are of paramount importance to us. Customers can rest assured that we are fully committed to their safety and security."



Still, WPTV read through a House Select Committee report published in 2023, which found the vast majority of products Temu ships to American consumers come in shipments that are under $800. That means they fall within the U.S. Customs "De Minimus Exception," making the products cheap enough to bypass U.S. customs inspections.

The report warned that Temu products are thus not subject to the same level of scrutiny as other retailers shipping to the U.S. and warned merchandise not screened by customs could pose a risk to public safety and may include counterfeits or other contraband.

"I think it's just worth doing your research before buying certain things, where it's being made, where it's coming from," Dr. Sara Tano, a pediatric emergency room physician at St Mary's and West Boca medical centers.

Tano said she's treated children for cases of lead poisoning and other toy-related injuries before but hasn't seen many cases of child injuries related to children's products sold on Temu.

However, Tano feared we may start to see it more often as Temu sales keep climbing.

A year after launching, the company was estimated to have raked in more than $15 billion in sales in 2023. It's forecasted to bring in $37 billion this year and more than $50 billion the next.

Baby Center estimates that one in three parents shops on the Temu site.

"What are you going to do with the pajamas?" WPTV reporter Kate Hussey asked Gerlitz.

"Probably throw them in the garbage," replied Gerlitz.

In that same Select House Committee Report, lawmakers also found there's an extremely high risk that Temu products are made with forced labor.

Temu also addressed that concern with WPTV, saying in a statement that "Temu strictly prohibits all forms of involuntary labor. Our standards align with those of other major US e-commerce platforms."

You can read the full statement from Temu below: