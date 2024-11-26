Who will be on the ballot in Riviera Beach? Legal challenges and bad checks shape March election

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It's a city facing a $1.2 million fine for its water crisis. It's also a city where commission meetings sometimes turn personal.

Now, Riviera Beach is a city where its mayor, for now, will not be on the March ballot for reelection.

Mayor Ronnie Felder's $1,200 check to pay his filing fee was rejected when the bank returned it, writing that it was "unable to locate the account" for his campaign fund.

WPTV Mayor Ronnie Felder's check was rejected when this note from the bank.

WPTV tried to reach the mayor and his assistant but our calls were not returned.

The mayor's failure to get on the ballot came after he joined Commissioner Tradrick McCoy's lawsuit to boot five other candidates off the ballot — including Commission Chairman Douglas Lawson — because they used debit cards to pay their filing fees.

"Foolishness, frivolous and a waste of taxpayer's dollars," is how Lawson describes the suit led by McCoy, a former ally on the City Commission.

WPTV WPTV reporter Dave Bohman sits down with Riviera Beach Commission Chairman Douglas Lawson to get his thoughts on the lawsuit.

Lawson said the suit against him and other candidates off the ballot will fail.

"My clerk, who represents the Riviera Beach Supervisor of Elections, has determined that we are qualified candidates, and we are on the ballot," Lawson said.

WPTV talked with McCoy by phone who said the lawsuit speaks for itself.

McCoy pointed to state law that reads candidates need to file with "a properly executed check drawn upon the candidate's campaign account."

Two years ago, former City Commissioner Julia Botel was not allowed on the ballot when she paid her filing fee with a personal check.

WPTV Riviera Beach mayoral candidate Kendrick Wyly speaks with WPTV reporter Dave Bohman about the lawsuit.

Kendrick Wyly is running for mayor and paid his filing fee with a debit card connected to his campaign account. He is targeted in the suit to disqualify his candidacy.

"It's think it's crazy," Wyly said. "I think it's just strategy because they don't want competition."

Wyly finds it ironic that Felder, who for now is not on the ballot, is suing to remove Wyly.

"It won't work," Wyly said.

A source close to the mayor said he can still get on the ballot if he shows the bank made a mistake in returning the check.

The cases will need to be resolved soon.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link told WPTV that the deadline for municipalities to finalize their ballots is Dec. 6.