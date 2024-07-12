Westlake seeks to tighten restrictions on where registered sex offenders can live

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The city of Westlake in Palm Beach County is poised to restrict where registered sex offenders can live.

WPTV investigative report Dave Bohman will be interviewing a city council member Friday about the proposal, which is expected to pass at a July 16 meeting.

Westlake currently follows Florida law which restricts registered offenders from living within 1,000 feet of a school, public library, park, playground, community center or day care facility.

However, the city council is poised to expand the ban to 2,500 feet, that's roughly a half-mile radius.

Westlake has three schools and several small community centers and parks, along with the popular Westlake Adventure Park — which is open only to Sky Cove and Sky Cove South residents.

A check of Florida's sex offender registry shows just two sex offenders live in Westlake.

Under Florida law, they would not be forced to move if Westlake expands the range of places that are off-limits to registered sex offenders.