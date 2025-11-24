West Palm Beach business owner among many targeted in Google reviews extortion scheme

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach moving company owner claims he was the victim of an international extortion scheme after his business was bombarded with fake negative Google reviews, then offered a $200 deal to have them removed.

Gareth Larkin's moving company had maintained a near-perfect online reputation with 70 of 72 reviews giving him five out of five stars on Google Maps.

Florida business owner among many targeted in Google reviews extortion scheme

"As a business owner, you really try and do the right thing for customers," Larkin said.

But earlier this month, his company received 14 one-star Google Maps reviews over just two days. One called the workers "unprofessional, slow, and rude." Another described it as the "worst moving experience I've ever had." A third claimed movers "dragged furniture across the floor, causing scratches."

Before the incidents, Larkin's Moving had a 4.9 stars out of 5 for a Google review. After the apparent extortion attempts, it dropped to a 4.3.

"A lot of people will look at our history on Google and other businesses that will make them determine whether they'll work with you or not, depending on your rating," Larkin said.

Larkin knew the reviews were fake. Then he received a text message: "I have received (an) order for 30 bad reviews," followed by an offer of "$200 for this order if you pay me (to take them down)."

An investigation revealed that the country code on the text originated from Pakistan.

"It's hard to run a small business, particularly when Google allows these networks of scammers halfway around the world to ruin your online reputation," said Kay Dean, a former federal investigator and nationally known expert in online fraud.

Dean investigated the Google Maps reviews of Larkin Moving and Delivery and compiled a spreadsheet of those posting the one-star ratings. Her research shows the same accounts posting bad reviews for Larkin also targeted a cleaning service in Central Florida, car dealers in New Jersey and businesses in Spain, the United Kingdom and New Zealand on Google.

Some of these businesses received similar texts demanding money to remove the posts or face more bad reviews, all coming from Pakistan.

"There's this whole underworld of nefarious activities underpinning what the public actually sees on Google, and this includes just an ocean of fake positive reviews, fake negative reviews, and even extortion," Dean said.

Just a day after speaking with Larkin, several scathing reviews of a spa in Orlando appeared online. The same names posting one-star ratings on Larkin Moving posted bad Google reviews for the Key Massage and Facial Spa in Orlando. The spa's owner tells WPTV that she was also offered the opportunity to have the reviews removed for $200.

Dean said Google should be able to prevent most of these bogus reviews from being posted in the first place.

"And it's insufficient from a billion-dollar tech company," Dean said.

Google did not respond to multiple email requests for comment. The company's website reports: "Last year, our AI-powered detection systems blocked or removed more than 12 million fake business profiles and over 240 million reviews."

Larkin never paid the $200 to have the bogus reviews removed. His business regained its 4.9-star average review after he was able to get Google to take down the fake reviews. But for four days, those negative reviews were online for potential customers to see.

"If it had stayed on there long term, it would be very hurtful for the business. A lot of people rely on the reviews," Larkin said.

For consumers looking to do business with a company and relying on Google Maps reviews, experts suggest watching for one red flag: If a business receives several bad reviews in a short period of time, chances are these reviews are fake.

