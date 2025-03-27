'We lit a fire under them': Woman waiting months for unemployment gets paid after WPTV report

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A woman waiting months for unemployment benefits received them within days after being featured on-air in a WPTV report.

The report that aired the evening of March 21 revealed that the systemic problems that were identified within Florida's Reemployment Assistance program before the COVID-19 pandemic have not been resolved. This is despite attempts from the Auditor General and state lawmakers to hold the Florida Department of Commerce accountable.

The inefficiencies in the program have left claimants like Rose Lorenzo of Palm Beach Gardens in the dark for months.

"I've gone down to the Career Source center. I've been trying to get through on the phone. I've been on phone wait times up to six hours," Lorenzo said in the March 21 report.

After her story ran last Friday, Lorenzo, who was laid off from her job at a health care startup in November, heard from FloridaCommerce on Monday.

"They indicated that there was no reason why (my claim) was held up," she said. "So, he processed it. He indicated I would see the amount come into my account this week. I got (the payment) the next day."

Lorenzo received roughly $2,600, which she said accounts for 12 weeks of benefits at $275 per week ($3,300 total). It is the maximum benefit allowed in Florida, minus taxes.

"We lit a fire under them, I think," Lorenzo said. "I think we need to be stepping up, and we need to be talking to our state representatives. And hopefully they can help us start addressing some of these issues."

Lorenzo also credits the office of her state Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, for helping her.

"I am committed to ensuring that all Floridians receive timely support during challenging times. I am actively working on initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and responsiveness of the program," Weinberger told WPTV in an email Thursday. "Additionally, I am exploring legislative options that could streamline the application process and enhance communication between the state and applicants, so that assistance is provided in a more timely manner."

FloridaCommerce has not responded to repeated requests for comment over the past two weeks.