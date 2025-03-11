'We all work hard': Survey reveals 'hidden struggles' of school workers in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The support staff working for the School District of Palm Beach County are asking the district for higher wages, among other changes amid union contract negotiations.

The Service Employees International Union represents non-instructional employees within the district, from bus drivers, to cafeteria workers, to paraprofessionals.

WATCH: Non-instructional workers push for higher wages

Non-instructional employees in Palm Beach County schools push for higher wages

A survey conducted by the SEIU of its members in the school district found a majority of them are struggling to afford housing and other basic expenses.

Joyce Lynch has worked for the School District of Palm Beach County since 1996.

"I've been a school bus driver. I'm a special needs driver. And I love my job. I love my kids, I love my fellow workers. It really is like a family there," said Lynch.

Lynch is currently on medical leave as she undergoes treatment for ovarian cancer. She said she considers herself fortunate because of her seniority with the district.

"I'm like, up in the top 5% — maybe 7%,” Lynch said. "Because of our wage increases for school bus drivers, I'm truly blessed to be able to afford my health care."

Lynch said she's in a minority among her coworkers.

"We all talk, and there's been many times that they told me they couldn't go to the doctor because they couldn't afford to pay for the copay,” Lynch said. "And it's sad."

The SEIU survey found roughly one in five members are not enrolled in the district’s health insurance plan.

“This suggests that existing district-provided insurance plans may not meet the needs or budgets of a significant portion of the workforce," an analysis within the survey said.

More than a third of respondents to the survey also said they avoid medical appointments and treatment because of the cost.

“I don't want anyone to have to choose between life and death,” Lynch said. “And it's to that point."

The employees said they can't afford housing on their salary, with 51.5% saying they get some sort of help paying for it, through a roommate or other means.

The SEIU is now in the process of negotiating a new contract with the district. The union's last contract expired at the end of 2024.

"We're making headway, we're making moves, but there's still room for improvement," said Irwin Cineus, the union representative.

Among the union’s demands are wage increases, more affordable health coverage, and increased staffing to address overtime issues.

"(The workers) are just here to serve, but we need to do better by them," Cineus said.

WPTV requested an interview with school district officials.

Steven King, a spokesman for the School District of Palm Beach County, responded via email.

"The School District of Palm Beach County values the important work of our non-instructional staff as members of Team Palm Beach. Our employees are central to our success, and we deeply appreciate the daily contributions that help maintain our “A” rating,” King said, adding that the district follows market data to set wages. "We advocate for increased state funding to boost pay for our employees and help keep up with the increasing cost of living in South Florida. We have recently offered a 3% initial wage increase for this employee group, and we have not received a counter-proposal to this offer. We look forward to continuing to negotiate with their representatives.”

The next bargaining session with the district scheduled for April 3.

"We have recently offered a 3% initial wage increase for this employee group, and we have not received a counter-proposal to this offer. We look forward to continuing to negotiate with their representatives," King said.

According to the district, SEIU employees received raises of 5% in 2024, 3.5% in 2023, and 11.9% in 2022, in addition to bonuses.

King characterized the negotiations as respectful and collaborative.