'Thank God': US Marshals arrest Port St. Lucie Properties owner on outstanding warrant

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mark Montalto, the owner of the now defunct Port St. Lucie Properties was arrested Wednesday morning, the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) said in a news release.

United States Marshals Task Force detained Montalto, 61, at about 10 a.m. at his place of employment located at 11500 SW Kanner Hwy in Martin County. Police said the arrest stems from an outstanding warrant from PSLPD for various property crimes relating to an investigation that lasted nearly two years.

Montalto faces 46 criminal counts, including 17 charges of grand theft, three counts of theft from persons over 65 years of age and one count of racketeering.

Twenty-one property owners are listed as victims in Montalto’s arrest affidavit, including Dorothy Calixte, who told WPTV, “Oh, thank God. That’s all I ask for. At this point, I need justice. That’s all I ask for is justice.”

Montalto’s bond is set at $2,775,000 and he is being held at St. Lucie County Jail.

Owners of more than 100 properties in Port St. Lucie County were stuck with property liens that at one point totaled $3.7 million, forcing people who contracted the company to build their homes to pay up to hundreds of thousands of dollars extra or lose their property to foreclosure.

Subcontractors placed liens on their homes, because they claim Montalto and his company failed to pay them for labor and materials.

