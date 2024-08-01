TURNING UP THE HEAT: Is South Florida ready for more extremely hot days?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warm weather is a part of life in South Florida, drawing generations of tourists and new residents to the area.

But our days have grown hotter over the years, and research shows that trend continuing to the point that it could impact our way of life.

According to the National Weather Service, nine of the 10 hottest years on record in the West Palm Beach area have occurred since 2011. And we're seeing the effects of that.

The Palm Beach Health Network (PBHN) looked at the number of heat-related hospitalizations during the month of July in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and reported a nearly 160% increase during that time.

"These can be serious medical cases, and it's medical care that relatively easily be avoided," Dr. Jason Sevald, an emergency physician with PBHN, said.

Climate data shows the trend of extremely hot days continuing in South Florida.

Palm Beach County projects that by 2040, we'll see between 35 and 49 days with highs over 95 degrees in a year. By 2070, that number could be between 81 and 112 days, according to the county's projections.

"It's definitely something to take very seriously," Dr. Melissa Guardaro, an assistant research professor at Arizona State University's Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation, said. "Extreme heat impacts ... daily living. And it's not just public health, but it's also the economy, electricity usage, water usage, schools."

Guardaro said extreme heat can also strain basic infrastructure since roads can buckle and construction work becomes more difficult.

"My No.1 piece of advice to policymakers is to include extreme heat, or at least a lens towards the impact and extreme heat, in just about all policies that you're developing," Guardaro said.

To shape those policies on the local level, Palm Beach County created its own Office of Resilience in 2018.

"There was a greater need — greater awareness of these changing conditions that's impacting our level of service or government operations or our people or natural resource," Megan Houston, the office's director, said.

She works with leaders of other departments — like Emergency Management, Community Services and Parks and Recreation— to provide short-term and develop long-term solutions to cope with a changing climate.

A big focus right now is planting more trees.

"Some of our neighborhoods only have 5-10% tree canopy coverage. That's not great," Houston said.

Using mostly grant money, the county is looking at which areas need more shade, and planting trees in those areas, including John Prince Park in Lake Worth Beach, where saplings were recently planted along a walking trail.

But Houston said resilience isn't just up to her, her four-person department or even their public-sector partners.

"We need to be mindful of how to protect ourselves," Houston said. "Stay hydrated, stay cool. Avoid the hottest part of the day when you can, and even in your own property, try to increase that tree canopy coverage."

Research shows those in low-income households and those who say they don't speak English well are more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat, so checking in on neighbors and loved ones is important on hot days.