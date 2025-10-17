Taxpayers could be on the hook if Stuart City Manager Michael Mortell is fired

STUART, Fla. — A Stuart city manager with more than two decades of service to the city faces potential termination after a commissioner unexpectedly called for his resignation during a public meeting this week, and a WPTV investigation finds taxpayers may foot the bill.

Mike Mortell has spent more than 20 years with the city of Stuart — the last two as city manager. Some residents are calling the move to oust him an ambush.

The shocking moment came during Monday's commission meeting when Commissioner Sean Reed used an agenda item he requested a week prior to discuss Mortell's contract, then instead moved to replace him.

"First I want to say that I totally respect you Mike for what you've done for the city and what you do for the city," said Reed, "but what I'd like to ask for publicly is your resignation."

Stuart residents Ted Astolfi and Robin Cartwright were among seven people who spoke during public comment, and hadn't expected to until Reed's surprising move. Both offered opposing views on the Mortell situation.

"It was shocking. It really was," Astolfi said, defending Mortell. "I was compelled to speak, because suddenly there was this motion right on the box to request the resignation of our city manager, and without any justification, whatsoever."

"I applaud Commissioner Reed for taking action, because I feel like if you have something that you want to do, you should do it," Cartwright said, questioning Mortell's adherence to the city's code of conduct. "I'm not so much in favor of somebody being fired, I want to be very clear. I'm more in favor of his contract being reviewed. And if he's not abiding by his contract, then the commission holding him to that."

Reed didn't explain his reasoning, saying only he wasn't on the commission when Mortell was hired. Reed was backed by Commissioner Laura Giobbi and Vice Mayor Christopher Collins — all three recently elected.

Giobbi alluded to "issues of trust" with Mortell, while Collins didn't elaborate on any concerns.

"Out of respect for Mike I would rather not open up everything and try to litigate his faults," Collins said during the meeting.

Residents demanded transparency about the commissioners' reasoning.

"The public needs to know your reasoning and thought process and justification for taking this action," Astolfi said.

"I appreciate them wanting to protect somebody's integrity. But on the flip side, I think if we're going to have this discussion, it needs to be an honest discussion in the public with the public present," Cartwright said.

WPTV's public records request revealed Mortell's contract, which shows commissioners can fire him without cause. His salary is $225,000, and firing without reason would force the city to pay him 20-weeks severance.

Attorney Aaron Bass reviewed the contract and noted the financial implications for taxpayers.

"The taxpayers are going to be footing the bill for that if he is not fired for cause," Bass said.

Bass pointed out the payout doesn't include the costly process of hiring a new city manager.

"That's not a cheap thing to do to just set about doing a search to hire a new city manager," Bass said. "That's a lot of money that the taxpayers are going to be paying toward his salary, and the question is, what went on here if they are not firing with cause?"

Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich said he was blindsided by the move and plans to demand answers at the next meeting.

"I am not aware of any complaints about Mike's performance and I will be meeting with every department head to ask that," Rich said.

Collins said taxpayers deserve answers but wouldn't share details about the commissioners' concerns.

"Sometimes it's just a personnel switch, you know, and if there's more serious issues that might have been alluded to at the last meeting, I'm sure they'll come out," Collins said.

"Were you aware of these “serious issues” or were these things that other commissioners just alluded to?" asked Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey.

"It's tough, like we can't talk, so you don't know how, what other interactions have happened," responded Collins. "You don't want to see anybody take a beating for general frustrations, everybody's trying to do the best they can."

Reed and Mortell did not return calls for comment.

Mortell remains on the job for now, but commissioners will vote Oct. 27 on whether to fire him.

