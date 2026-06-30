Solar panel complaints mount on Treasure Coast as attorney general investigates companies

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Seniors on fixed incomes. Homeowners who can't sell their houses. Panels that stopped working months after installation.

A new wave of Treasure Coast families is coming forward with complaints about solar panel companies — and now, a division of the Florida attorney general's office is paying attention.

WATCH OUR REPORT:

Florida seniors say solar companies left them in debt and in the dark

Seniors vs. Crime, a division of the attorney general's office, reached out after WPTV's first investigation uncovered court records, lawsuits, and a troubling pattern of elderly homeowners who say they were taken advantage of.

At least six families have since contacted us about different companies, but all describe a similar door-to-door sales pitch.

"They really push the fact that the electric company is going to raise their rates," Jane Bibee said.

"They said it would definitely reduce it," David McCauley said.

"The guy made it sound so good I couldn't refuse," Mike Schopp said.

Schopp is now locked into a $60,000 loan for the next 25 years — paying nearly double what he used to.

"Senior citizen, on a fixed income, we just don't have a money tree out back," Schopp said.

Bibee says her $40,000 solar loan has made it nearly impossible to sell her home.

"Like there's nothing I can do. Just devastated," Bibee said.

Paula Wass and McCauley say they are still paying off $39,000 in panels that they say never lowered their nearly $300-a-month FPL bills.

"The whole thing stopped working November of '24," Wass said.

"What a waste of money," added McCauley.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Families say solar panel promises left them trapped in costly 25-year loans

Trapped in solar panel deals: Florida residents share troubles

Data WPTV obtained from the Florida attorney general shows nearly 750 consumer complaints have been filed in Florida against the three solar companies examined in our investigation.

Records also show the attorney general has opened formal investigations into two of those companies, and active litigation has been filed against the third.

Marty Jacobsen, a deputy director with Seniors vs. Crime, said his office reached out after watching the first report.

"Seniors Vs. Crime has taken many complaints about fraudulent deals with solar contractor companies," Jacobsen said. "Oftentimes, these rogue products are obsolete. They'll go on your roof, they can't connect to the grid, but there's a 25-year warranty with a company that doesn't exist anymore, so you can't get service."

In a claim Wass and McCauley filed to seek damages from their solar company, they described a "non-functional solar system." Not long after the panels were installed, they discovered a leak in their roof. An engineering report commissioned by their insurance company found the cause of the leak was consistent with "moisture intrusion at the solar panel brackets."

The inspector noted it was not clear if the brackets used to install the solar panels were even "an approved system."

"It was a new home — a brand new home," Wass said.

Justin Hoysradt, president of Vinyasan Corporation and co-founder of Fix My Solar, says he hears similar stories constantly.

"No proper sealant on roofing was done, the roofs were damaged so much that the roofs had to be replaced," Hoysradt said.

Hoysradt says cases like Wass and McCauley's helped inspire his side company, Fix My Solar, after his own solar panel installation company kept receiving the same calls: panels that stopped working, damaged roofs, and installers that had already gone bankrupt or out of business — leaving homeowners with no warranty support.

"The calls were coming in so frequently," Hoysradt said.

"And it is more frequent than anyone would like to admit," Hoysradt said.

"We know it's prevalent in Florida and other places," Jacobsen added.

That pattern is at the center of at least two class-action lawsuits against multiple solar companies.

There are options for affected homeowners

Attorneys have successfully recovered money for some homeowners. Attorney Amy Judkins said the growing number of cases is having an effect.

"It definitely is adding, collectively, pressure," Judkins said.

Seniors vs. Crime has helped multiple homeowners cancel contracts and recover money through mediation and negotiation — at no cost.

"All of our services are free," Jacobsen said.

Hoysradt says he has helped homeowners get non-working panels back online. Other homeowners may be eligible for Florida's Construction Recovery Fund — a state fund of last resort, financed by permit fees, that can compensate consumers who suffer financial losses due to contractor misconduct.

"There are claims being made and money is being paid out, and it's making homeowners whole again for things that weren't their fault," Hoysradt said.

The attorney general's office and Seniors vs. Crime are encouraging anyone in a similar situation to file a complaint.

To file a complaint with Seniors Vs. Crime, click here.

To file a complaint with the attorney general's office, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.