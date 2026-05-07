Treasure Coast families say solar panel promises left them trapped in costly 25-year loans

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Port St. Lucie families say promises of lower electric bills never materialized after buying rooftop solar panels — leaving them with monthly loan payments on top of their utility bills.

The families turned to WPTV's "Let’s Hear It" community event for help, prompting our investigation into the companies behind the sales pitches, the contracts they signed and what consumer advocates say is a growing problem across Florida.

WATCH BELOW: Families say solar panel promises left them trapped in costly 25-year loans

Trapped in solar panel deals: Florida residents share troubles

It's been a whirlwind for Port St. Lucie homeowner Mike Schopp, standing beneath the solar panels installed on his roof in 2022.

Schopp said he and his wife, Judy, purchased the panels after what they say was a door-to-door pitch from Utah-based solar installation company Lumio Holdings, which court records show was formerly known as Atlantic Key Energy.

Although Schopp's contract states Atlantic Key Energy "makes no guarantees, representations or warranties regarding expected utility rate increases or any other factors used to calculate customer’s payment or savings," Schopp said he expected stable, lower power bills.

"Electricy wasn't getting any cheaper down here," said Schopp.

At first, he said, the panels appeared to help.

"Sometimes $90 to $100 a month," Schopp said of the reduced electric bills.

But now, in addition to their monthly Florida Power & Light bill, the Schopps are paying $168 a month on a nearly $42,000 solar loan tied to a 25-year contract. Schopp said the added payment has increased their monthly costs by as much as 73%.

"Senior citizens on a fixed income, we don't just have a money tree out back," said Schopp.

He is not alone.

"I'm just stuck," said Port St. Lucie homeowner Jane Bibee.

Bibee said she also bought solar panels after a door-to-door sales pitch.

"They really push the fact that the electric company is going to raise their rates," Bibee said.

Documents Bibee provided show she signed a 25-year contract with Texas-based installation company Sunnova in 2023. The agreement locked her into payments beginning at about $127 a month and increasing annually to more than $250 — not including her electric bill.

"It should be a lot less," Bibee said.

Bibee said her biggest shock came when she tried to sell her home.

County public records show a lien attached to the solar panels on her property. Bibee said a Realtor told her the loan could make selling her home nearly impossible unless a buyer agreed to assume the debt.

"I felt like, boom, just hit right in the face," Bibee said. "You don't even have that option."

Both families said they struggled to get answers from the installation companies.

"I can't contact anybody. Nobody answers," Schopp said.

Bibee said she came to WPTV hoping "that a third party would understand and listen and perhaps find help."

Court records reviewed by WPTV show both Lumio and Sunnova later filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Lumio filed in 2024, reporting hundreds of millions of dollars in estimated liabilities. Sunnova filed in 2025, listing more than $10.5 billion owed.

Consumer protection attorney Amy Judkins, who has not reviewed either family's contracts, said complaints involving solar installations have become increasingly common.

"At this point, I probably get a phone call near daily from somebody who needs legal advice on a solar issue," Judkins said.

Judkins said many homeowners tell her they were promised little to no electric bills that never materialized. She said the problem worsens when installation companies later collapse financially.

"Once the company goes bankrupt, you no longer have an entity that you can seek legal recourse through," Judkins said.

Court records reviewed by WPTV show at least 15 solar installation companies have filed for bankruptcy since 2022.

Judkins said that can leave homeowners stuck with malfunctioning systems, high utility bills and long-term loans — even when warranties promised decades of protection.

"Their installer's gone bankrupt. They've got panels that don't work. They're still paying incredibly high power bills," Judkins said.

A second amended class action lawsuit filed against Lumio HX Inc. and Atlantic Key Energy LLC alleges the companies engaged in "systemic, continuous and repetitive conduct" by "failing to install solar energy systems that are operable and produce energy" and by "failing to honor warranties." The lawsuit claims "thousands of homeowners have been duped into signing expensive solar contracts under the belief they would be saving money on their monthly energy costs."

In their response to the lawsuit, attorneys for Lumio denied the allegations, calling them "mischaracterizations and conclusory allegations", adding that "Lumio denies any such headings, including but not limited to any suggestion that Lumio engages in fraudulent business practices or has participated in an enterprise."

Court records show Atlantic Key Energy did not respond to the lawsuit. The complaint alleges the company dissolved shortly after the case was filed.

"I kind of want to smack myself upside the head a bunch of times for doing it," Schopp said. "But the guy made it sound so good I couldn't refuse."

Judkins said older homeowners are often especially vulnerable.

"I think that, unfortunately, there are a large number of elderly people who are victimized by these practices," she said.

That concern is also central to a class action lawsuit filed against Sunnova, alleging the company "routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners."

The lawsuit cites more than 1,500 complaints allegedly made to government officials in Puerto Rico and Texas from consumers in at least six states, including Florida, claiming "deceptive practices" that "include targeting the elderly."

"For certain installation companies, we've seen sales scripts, and sales presentations, sales videos on how you train door-to-door salesmen to identify homes that would likely have elderly homeowners," said Judkins.

However, attorneys for Sunnova denied wrongdoing in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no factual statements were false or misleading when made and noting the company had publicly disclosed customer complaints and related proceedings since 2019.

A judge later dismissed the lawsuit against Sunnova.

"Devastating when you're my age," Bibee, 78, said.

WPTV reached out repeatedly to attorneys and executives connected to both Lumio and Sunnova by phone and email. Attorneys for both companies declined to comment, and company executives did not respond to requests for interviews.

Judkins said stronger oversight may be needed in Florida.

"I think that there absolutely should be stronger oversight," she said. "And I think that there needs to be more of an investigation into the solar installation companies."

For homeowners facing similar issues, Judkins said consumers can consult an attorney or file complaints with the Florida Attorney General's Office.

She also emphasized that reputable solar companies do exist, but said homeowners should be cautious of aggressive door-to-door sales tactics and carefully review all contracts before signing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.