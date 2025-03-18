Port St. Lucie woman fights back after she claims land was stolen

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV continues to follow the story of a Treasure Coast woman who claims a plot of land she owned was stolen.

Rosalee McCurdy wanted to build a retirement home on a plot of land along South Blackwell Drive in Port St. Lucie. She bought the property in 2001.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie woman sues to get land back after it was sold unbeknownst to her

Port St. Lucie woman sues to get land back after it was sold unbeknownst to her

In December, she went to pay her property taxes and learned the land was sold in June 2024 without her permission.

"They said, 'Your lot was sold,'" McCurdy recounted to WPTV following a conversation with the Clerk of Court Office. "I was shocked. I was totally shocked."

Now, she's suing to get the land back.

Court papers show she's asking a judge to award her "quiet title," to the property, a legal term for asking the land be returned to her.

One defendant named in her suit is Rosalie Lawrence, a Michigan woman who now faces charges of organized fraud and first-degree grand theft.

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman went to the St. Lucie County Clerk of Court's office in January and obtained the property deed for the land.

It showed that Rosalie Lawrence in Michigan sold the plot on South Blackwell Drive in Port St. Lucie in June for $109,000. Lawrence has not returned WPTV's calls for comment.

A second defendant named in the suit is Mani Capital Group LLC, a land acquisition company.

Property records in St. Lucie County show the Mani Capital Group bought the property from Rosalie Lawrence.

By phone, Mani Capital's manager had no comment other than to say she feels the company is a victim too.

The third defendant named is DR Horton Inc., the nation's largest homebuilder.

Property records show DR Horton bought the plot of land the same day Mani Capital bought it from Rosalie Lawrence.

"We are willing to work with Ms. McCurdy's attorneys to bring this to as quick of a resolution as possible," a DR Horton spokeswoman responded in an email to WPTV.

The spokeswoman for the homebuilder added that "no work has resumed on the lot, nor is expected to until the matter is resolved."

The FBI reports real estate theft is on the rise nationwide.

WPTV is looking out for you and working to reduce your chances of being a victim.

Palm Beach and Treasure Coast counties have a program called "Property Fraud Alert," where county clerks will let you know immediately if someone looks at your deeds, mortgages or other official records.

Visit your county's property fraud alert website to learn more and how to sign up:

Below are the links to local counties' property fraud alert systems.

