Palm Beach Gardens couple goes 3 months without mail delivery, WPTV gets it fixed

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens couple went nearly three months without mail delivery — and it took a WPTV investigation to get it fixed.

Jon Lappin and his wife moved into a home on a street with no sign, at an address the post office told them was not verified. The problem left them without mail delivery since early December.

"We're still not a verified address and the residents here are unable to collect their mail here," Lappin said.

The unverified address created problems beyond just missing mail. When Lappin tried to order packages from Amazon and other retailers, the system rejected his address entirely.

"It will not accept it," Lappin said.

I also tried to order an Uber from the home, but the address wasn't recognized. When it contacted the driver, a pickup address popped up two streets away.

Because their address was unverified, Lappin and his wife were forced to travel to a post office to pick up their mail — even though there are mailboxes on their block. Long lines at the post office made daily trips impractical, and as a result, Lappin missed incoming checks and had to pay a late fee for a highway toll.

When asked what kind of communication he received from the post office, Lappin said they kept telling him the same thing.

"They say they're working on it," Lappin said.

After I called and emailed the U.S. Postal Service, a spokesperson thanked me for bringing it to their attention and provided this statement:

"The Postal Service is pleased to report that our customers in this new development will receive regular mail and package delivery beginning Monday, March 2."

"We just want to get it resolved," Lappin said.

The mail issue has now been resolved. Jon Lappin and his wife will no longer have to make trips to the post office to collect their mail on a road that still has no street sign.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.