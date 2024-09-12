'Nothing's getting done': 2 Palm Beach County road improvement projects stalled for year

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — About 51,000 cars and trucks pass through the intersection of Military Trail and Gateway Boulevard in Boynton Beach every day, according to Florida's Department of Transportation.

But for the last 11 months, drivers had to navigate heavy traffic and a maze of orange barrels — some of which sit dinged and toppled on the roadside.

"Nothing's getting done," commuter Sam Pulce said.

"I haven't seen anyone there for a long time. A very long time," added retiree Alice Howell, who often visits her daughter who lives nearby.

WPTV Gerry Pisciottano is among the Palm Beach County drivers impacted by the ongoing construction at Military Trail and Gateway Boulevard.

"Why is this just sitting here like this?" questioned Gerry Pisciottano as he pointed at the orange barrels at the intersection, two blocks from where he lives. "Traffic in Palm Beach County is bad enough as it is, and this just makes it worse and it makes it more dangerous too because with more people and less lanes."

The contractor that was awarded the project is Municipal Contractors.

Through a public records request, WPTV obtained a letter to Municipal Contractors from the Palm Beach County Engineer.

The county engineer shut down work in October 2023, writing of "Municipal's delays, neglects, and defaults" and added that the county "declares Municipal in default under each Contract."

WPTV also dug through court records and found eight subcontractors and banks sued Municipal Contractors for defaulting on thousands in payments and loans.

In six of these cases, a judge found Municipal Contractors in default, one case was settled and one is still open.

"There's no forecast on when the project's going to either restart or be finished," Pisciottano said.

Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works said the intersection improvement projects at Gateway Boulevard and Military Trail near Boynton Beach and also at Hypoluxo and Jog roads, are about halfway complete.

In an email to WPTV reporter Dave Bohman, a public works spokesperson wrote, "We are working with the surety to resume construction."

WPTV Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss speaks with WPTV reporter Dave Bohman on what's causing two delayed road projects in his district.

The surety is an insurance policy designed to reimburse subcontractors who don't get paid.

"I think they should have expedited the whole process and not wait for the surety bond to pay the subs," Pisciottano said.

Bohman asked Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who represents the district where the two intersections are located, about the issue.

"Why not just pay the money right now, and collect from the bond company later," Bohman asked.

"I've tried to be patient and allow the process to run its course, but I'm out of patience now," Weiss replied.

At a public meeting held Aug. 28, Weiss asked for a legal opinion as to whether the county can break the protocol of waiting for surety bond money to resume construction.

"This has gone on way too long," Weiss said at the meeting.

Weiss added that his office has received regular complaints since the project stalled.

"When are these affected drivers finally going to get help?" Bohman asked.

"I'm hopeful we can get something started relatively soon, but I can't give you a date," Weiss responded.

The Florida state business registry Sunbiz.org lists Municipal Contractors and its president David Paulitsch.

The company's address was registered with the state at a suite in a Boyton Beach office building.

But when WPTV visited the location, the owner of an adjacent office told Bohman that Municipal Contractors left in April.

An updated address listed for the company in state filings is a mailbox at a Wellington parcel and shipping company.

WPTV tried to contact Paulitsch through a phone number and some email addresses we found online. Bohman also left messages with his attorney but did not hear back from either one of them.

At the corner of Military Trail and Gateway Boulevard, Pisciotanno said drivers and neighbors are running out of patience.

"It just makes it an inconvenience with the traffic, the congestion," Pisciotanno said.

WPTV and Bohman will continue to press county officials for information and answers on when road improvements can resume at these locations and how much it might cost taxpayers.