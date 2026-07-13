Martin County faces $2.1 billion transportation funding gap as needs outpace available money

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is facing a $2.1 billion transportation funding shortfall — and the gap between what the county needs and what it can afford could shape how residents get around for decades.

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Martin County's $2.1B transportation funding gap explained

A powerpoint obtained through a public records request show the Martin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) estimates the county will need approximately $2.8 billion for transportation improvements over the next 20 years. But only $701 million is currently available — meaning the county can fund just about one quarter of its identified needs.

"So, how are we going to make up the difference? I mean, that's always a question that's asked," Beth Beltran, administrator for Martin County's Metropolitan Planning Organization, said.

The cost analysis was emailed to county and Stuart officials last August. The document outlines transportation needs across roads, transit, aviation, freight, and other infrastructure categories through 2050.

Of the $701 million currently available, all but $10 million comes from state and federal funding sources.

Roads in need, but money falls short

Among the most pressing unfunded needs: nine roads the county identified as requiring widening as traffic grows. The total cost to widen those roads is approximately $213 million — money that is not currently available, leaving all nine projects out of the county's draft Cost Feasible Plan.

Those roads include:



SW Martin Downs Boulevard

SR-714/SW Martin Highway

SW 96th Street

SW Bridge Road

CR-714/SW Martin Highway

SW Allapattah Road/CR-609

SE Green River Parkway

SW Indiantown Avenue

SE Bridge Road/CR-708

May and Maddy Brumlow travel Martin Downs Boulevard nearly every day and said the congestion is already noticeable.

"There's always traffic, it's always backed up," Maddy Brumlow said.

When told about the scale of the funding gap, the reaction was immediate.

"Is there like, an itemized bill where we could break this down?" May Brumlow asked?

A common problem, but still a difficult one

Beltran said funding shortfalls of this scale are not unusual.

"I don't think I know of one MPO in the whole country where the needs are equal to the revenue," Beltran said.

Beltran said local governments routinely identify transportation needs and then compete for limited state and federal dollars to fund them.

The Martin County MPO's draft 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan, known as "Martin Moves 2050," reflects that reality — prioritizing projects that can be funded while acknowledging billions in unmet needs.

"And really, safety for the MPO board as well as the state is the number one thing they really consider," Beltran said.

SR-710 a top safety priority

State Road 710 is among the county's highest priorities. The corridor has been the subject of repeated safety concerns.

"Fatal crashes as well as serious injury crashes were just enormous out there," Beltran said. "So that's about $300 million."

The draft plan includes several SR-710 projects that are already funded or programmed, including a realignment at CR-714/Martin Highway, widening from CR-609 to SW Van Buren Road, and additional widening segments totaling nearly 16 miles.

What is in the draft plan

The draft Cost Feasible Plan totals approximately $746 million in year-of-expenditure dollars and covers a range of transportation categories:



Highway and roadway projects: $213.97 million, including SR-710 improvements, widening of Cove Road, SW Newfield Parkway, High Meadow Avenue, and a new Willoughby Boulevard Extension

Turnpike projects: $274.81 million, including a new interchange study at milepost 125, direct connect ramps, and widening north of SR-714 to north of Becker Road

Transit: $160.4 million, covering existing fixed route and paratransit service, new microtransit zones, new fixed route service along Kanner Highway and a Jensen Beach Trolley, and capital improvements including fleet replacement and bus stop upgrades

Transportation System Management and Operations (TSM&O): $23.9 million across 13 roadway segments

Complete Streets and non-motorized improvements: $34.7 million for 14 miles of complete streets, 24 miles of sidewalk, 88 miles of bicycle lanes, and nearly 500 miles of shared-use paths and trails

Aviation: $44.02 million for capital improvements at Witham Field Airport

Strategic Intermodal System (SIS): $27.3 million, including a grade separation at the FEC Railway crossing on SR-714 and an I-95 managed lanes study

Other improvements: $10.4 million, including three park-and-ride facilities and an FEC Rail Bridge double-tracking study over the St. Lucie River

Cove Road widening among funded projects

Cove Road — a route long plagued by heavy traffic — is among the projects that did make it into the cost-feasible plan. The project would widen the road from two lanes to four and add a shared-use path.

Still, with billions in unfunded needs, residents said they hope quality of life remains part of the conversation.

"If there's better places for the money to go, then I guess it's not the end of the world we're having traffic like this," Nick Venezia said. "The fact that we're even at that point in money is ridiculous."

What comes next

Residents can submit input to the Martin County MPO by contacting Principal Planner Ricardo Vazquez at rvazquez@martin.fl.us or by calling (772) 223-7983.

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